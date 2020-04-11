STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Emergency in Japan, the ground reality

After the Japanese government imposed an emergency in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic spread, queries have been pouring in from friends and relatives.

By Dr Abdulla Bava
Express News Service

KOCHI: After the Japanese government imposed an emergency in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic spread, queries have been pouring in from friends and relatives.  I am writing to throw light on the prevailing situation. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, declared an emergency on April 7, which is slated to be in place till May 6. Emergency has been imposed only in the Tokyo Metropolitan state, Saitama, Kanagawa, Chiba, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures.

The National Diet (Japanese legislature) on March 13 passed a legislation which authorised Shinzo Abe to declare an emergency and gave the government greater authority to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak. Under the law, prefectural governors can request or order residents to refrain from going out unless it is an urgent or essential task, such as grocery shopping and seeking medical care. It also gives the government power to take over private hospitals to use them as temporary medical facilities. In the event of a surge in patients, prefectural governors will also be able to acquire land to build temporary medical facilities and could do so forcibly if a landowner refuses. They can also order medicine and food suppliers to sell their goods to authorities if the need arises.

As of now, there are no restrictions on public movement even though the government is requesting people to refrain from going out on weekends and socializing. Schools have been closed down for a month and many have arranged online classes. Most workplaces have adopted work- from-home policy, while religious gathering have been cancelled voluntarily.All the major events scheduled to be held here including the Tokyo Olympics of 2020 have been cancelled or postponed.

Supply of basic infrastructure such as electricity, water supply and gas, as well as functioning of supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, banks, post offices and public transportation has not been impacted by the declaration.The cabinet also approved a ¥108 trillion emergency economic package, under which each household is entitled to receive ¥300,000, while small and mid-sized enterprises will receive up to ¥2 million and sole proprietors ¥1 million if their revenues halve due to the impact of the virus.

The week leading to declaration of emergency saw a surge in number of Covid-19 cases in Japan, recording more than a 100 cases a day in Tokyo area. The available healthcare facilities are overwhelmed. Therefore the government has moved patients with mild symptoms to temporary facilities set up in hotels and other properties to give more attention to patients displaying serious symptoms.I also had a video-conference with the Kerala Chief Minister to brief him about the situation and have requested for online medical guidance for Keralites who have difficulty in understanding the language.

Dr Abdulla Bava is a senior research scientist at Advanced Technology Institute, Japan, and a member of Loka Kerala Sabha based in Tokyo. (Views expressed are his own)

