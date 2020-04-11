Excise tightens vigil as houses turn into microbreweries

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With Easter and Vishu closing in and liquor shops remaining closed due to lockdown, Excise department is witnessing a large number of cases related to brewing of arrack at residences in the district. Excise officials are receiving tip-offs from traders from whom raw materials for brewing arrack are being purchased in bulk.In last three weeks alone, Excise officials seized around 1,000 litres of ‘wash’ used for brewing arrack from various parts of the district. “In the last two weeks, we registered seven cases against people for brewing live at their houses, mostly in their kitchen. Daily, we are registering at least three cases related to brewing of arrack in Ernakulam.

A large number of cases were detected from Edakochi, Aluva, Angamaly, Kothamangalam and North Paravoor areas. Around 1,000 litres of ‘wash’ and over 300 litres of arrack have been seized,” A S Renjith, Excise Deputy Commissioner, said.

Though no cases of brewing were detected in Kochi, Excise officials suspect that arrack brewed in other parts of the district may flow into city limits. To prevent brewing at the residences, Excise officials collect information from traders daily. “With only a limited number of shops opened, our intelligence gathering has been strengthened to track down brewing at houses.

We collect details of people buying large cookers or vessels, jaggery and fruits like pineapple in large quantities. The tip-offs from traders help us track down people brewing arrack at residences to a large extent,” he said.On the other hand, the seizure of narcotic products and psychotropic drugs has come down significantly. With borders closed and police checking intensified, the supply of ganja and other drugs has been affected.

Illicit liquor seized

Excise officials on Friday seized 50 bottles of illicit liquor from an isolated place at Kunnathery in Aluva. However, no one could be arrested in connection with the incident. A team under Aluva Excise Range Inspector T K Gopi conducted search at various places in Aluva.

“A few days ago, we recovered an empty bottle with a fake label of a liquor manufacturing company from Kunnathery area. Initially, we thought it was hand sanitizer. But in a detailed examination, we found drops of illicit liquor in it. Since then we conducted checking at numerous places in Kunnathery. On Friday, we conducted search at a house where no one was staying. Around 50 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from the place. We suspect that illicit liquor manufacturing units are operating in Aluva area, “ said Gopi.

Two held for brewing illicit arrack in Palluruthy

Kochi: the excise officials on Friday arrested two persons and seized half a litre of illicit arrack and 45 litres of wash in Palluruthy. The accused were identified as Sathish, 35, and Krishnakumar alias Unni, 27, both native of Pattalathuparambu near Palluruthy. According to the excise officials, the duo was caught red-handed while engaged in the illicit brewing of arrack at Satish’s house.

It is learnt that they were brewing arrack so they can use it during the upcoming Easter and Vishu celebrations, considering that all liquor shops have been closed in the wake of the lockdown. The duo was produced before a magistrate and remanded. The Excise department has informed that any person found brewing arrack at their house is liable to a punishment of imprisonment up to 10 years and a fine of H1 lakh. The public can pass on information regarding any such activity in their locality to the excise officials, who can be contacted at 0484-2221998.