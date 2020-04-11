STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishi Vigyan Kendra to home deliver ready-to-cook veggies from Monday

Interested residents’ associations need to register by sending a message indicating the location to the WhatsApp number 8943625625.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) functioning under the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) is all set to door deliver ready-to-cook cut vegetables in packs designed to suit Kerala cuisine. The supply will begin on Monday and it will continue even after the lockdown. The vegetables will be sourced only from the farmers in Ernakulam to ensure quality.

Interested residents’ associations need to register by sending a message indicating the location to the WhatsApp number 8943625625. The orders placed before 10am every day will be delivered before 9am the next day. Initially, 400 gm vegetable packets of sambar, avial and erissery mixes, 300 gm packets of nendran banana, cowpea, yam, ivy guard and 500gm fruit packets of nendran, njalipoovan, poovan banana and cut pineapple will be available.

Subsequently, other vegetables will also be made available.KVK has decided to make online its cut vegetable sale at the Farm Shoppe functioning in CMFRI as many housewives have raised complaints about the poor quality of vegetables available in the market, difficulty in moving out during lockdown and also waste disposal issues, particularly in apartment complexes.

“Instead of delivering at the doorstep of every household, the pre-placed orders will be delivered to the respective resident or apartment associations,” said Shinoj Subramanian, head of KVK. KVK is launching the facility hoping that there would be volunteers engaging in the delivery of essential food items associated with the resident associations in the city during the lockdown period.

