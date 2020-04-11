Motojojo’s online gatherings to feature an array of artists

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Motojojo Pvt Ltd, a community gathering and social experiences space startup which focuses on shaping a network of artists, travellers and filmmakers across India has launched a line-up of online gatherings to raise funds for the PM Cares initiative while continuing to support artists during lockdown. The company has planned live music and art sessions spread across four weeks on its Instagram handle. Three new independent artists will go live every day until April 30.

While the morning line-up comprises instrumental musicians to ease the audience into the day; the evening session from 5 to 6pm will include talks in tune with ‘chai pe charcha’ by storytellers and comedians. The online gathering for the night (10 to 11pm) will feature an array of independent musicians and singer-songwriters playing their original compositions.

The line-up includes artists such as Suraj Mani, Saby Singh, Bhuwin Khursija, Gaurav Kadu (Fiddlecraft), Derick Nathaniel, Roopam Sharma and many more. A link will enable the audience to make a donation.