SWTD’s floating ambulances become lifeline of island residents

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When over 1,000 families living in various islands in the state are stuck at home because of the current lockdown, the floating ambulances of the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) have become a lifeline for them these days. Not just for transporting patients to hospitals, floating ambulances are also engaged in transporting ration supplies, newspapers and milk daily. Currently, SWTD is operating five floating ambulances at Ernakulam, Panavally, Vaikom, Muhamma and Alappuzha. Despite the lockdown, SWTD ambulances are operational 24X7 to provide essential services to these islands.

“With other private boats not functional, people living in these islands solely depend on SWTD ambulances for their basic needs. Our operation starts early in the morning with the supply of newspapers and milk. We frequently receive distress calls to shift people to hospitals. To ensure that operations of ambulances continue during the lockdown period, we have deployed officials who reside in nearby areas so that they can reach these island without any issue. In all these places, our three officials work for eight-hour shifts in three batches daily,” Shaji V Nair, director of SWTD, told TNIE.

Another SWTD official in Ernakulam said that at Panavally alone, the ambulance is used to transport 10-15 patients daily. “In Alappuzha, we have linked our floating ambulance with Dial 108 ambulance service. Unlike other boats, these ambulances are fast vessels with all medical facilities inside. We also transport health officials who monitor people in home quarantine and other patients. Similarly, police, government officials and bank officials are transported free of charge. Cash for ATMs in islands is also transported in our ambulances. Ration supplies to ration depots were brought in our boats,” an official said.

Shaji said apart from ambulances, backup teams are ready in an emergency. “We have an emergency unit in all 14 major stations in the state. These units operate as back-up for providing emergency services in critical conditions,” he said. Currently, SWTD boats are not operational following the government order on Covid-19 preventive lockdowns. SWTD officials said that only on the basis of the government order, the decision will be taken to resume services.