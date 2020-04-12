Banned plastic carry bags re-enter markets

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While the district administration and civic bodies are busy containing the Covid-19 outbreak, wholesale dealers of plastic carry bags are using the opportunity to peddle the banned product among shopkeepers. Almost every shopkeeper, from a wayside fruit seller to those running grocery shops, is using the banned commodity, triggering environmental and health concerns. Shopkeepers said wholesale plastic dealers are selling the banned bags at throwaway prices during the lockdown.

“We stopped providing vegetables in plastic carry bags after the health department and the district administration issued a warning against using them. However, with officials busy containing the virus, no inspections are being held. Wholesale dealers are selling plastic carry bags at a huge discount. One kg of plastic carry bags, which cost `400-`500 earlier, now costs `150-`200,” said a vegetable seller at Kaloor market.

He said the dealers are trying to empty their stocks of plastic carry bags which were lying unused in their godowns following the blanket ban.“While most customers have accepted the ban and bring their own carry bags, nearly 20 per cent still come to shops without one. Hence, we give them the groceries in plastic carry bags,” said another grocery shop owner at Kaloor.

Even shops that started using cloth and paper bags following the ban have allegedly reverted to using the plastic carry bags. “Some hotels are also using plastic bags to deliver food. When I asked, they said the unavailability of biodegradable bags due to the lockdown forced them to use plastic bags,” said Girija, a homemaker.

Mayor Soumini Jain said a surprise inspection will be conducted at shops in the coming days and hefty fines will be imposed on erring shops.“Health officers are busy with Covid-19 prevention activities. It is sad to see some people are engaging in such illegal activities under the cover of lockdown,” she said.

Fort Kochi sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh said Pollution Control Board officials in the district will be directed to take action against shops selling banned plastic carry bags.