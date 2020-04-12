Community kitchens in district feed 36,397 people on one day

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Community kitchens in the district provided food for 36,397 people, including 10,092 migrant workers, on Saturday. A total of 135 kitchens functioned on Saturday and food kits were distributed to the beneficiaries. Of this, 94 units were in different panchayats and 41 were in municipalities.

While Kudumbashree units manage 108 kitchens, 21 were run by civic bodies and six by other welfare agencies. Ward-level teams of health workers have visited 4,025 homes as part of their awareness programme on Saturday. Their medical units have also visited four migrant camps in the district and consulted 186 workers. Besides, district palliative care unit has contacted 105 senior citizens in the district to address their concerns.