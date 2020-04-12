People brewing arrack to be booked under KAAPA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam rural police chief K Karthik on Saturday said cases will be registered against people engaged in illegal brewing and sale of arrack and illicit liquor under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA).The decision was taken after numerous cases under the Abkari Act for brewing arrack was reported across the district in the wake of the nationwide lockdown, which was imposed in a bid to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, police seized 15 litres of arrack and 30 litres of wash from Neeleswaram near Malayatoor. Similarly, four litres of arrack and 12 litres of wash were seized from Nedumbassery. In another case, 60 litres of wash were seized from Muvattupuzha and 20 litres of wash from Kothamangalam.

In total, as many as eight cases have been registered under the Abkari Act ever since the lockdown commenced. As many as 13 persons were arrested for brewing arrack. Also, 14 cases were registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, (NDPS) for ganja sale and abuse. Only 19 traffic offence cases were registered in Ernakulam rural.