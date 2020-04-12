STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Social distancing to be ensured in Ernakulam's community kitchens

The district administration has decided to enforce strict Covid-19 protocol in as many as 138 community kitchens set up across the district to provide food to the needy people.

Published: 12th April 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 07:03 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration has decided to enforce strict Covid-19 protocol in as many as 138 community kitchens set up across the district to provide food to the needy people. District Collector S Suhas’s move came a few days after some councillors of Kochi Corporation conducted the birthday celebration of a woman councillor in a community kitchen set up at Anjumana.

“A direction in this regard has been given to the police and other officers concerned to monitor the number of people at the community kitchen. Social distancing has to be ensured at the community kitchen. If anyone is found violating the protocol, action will be initiated,” Suhas told TNIE.

The birthday of Chakkaraparambu councillor Naseema was celebrated at the community kitchen set up at Anjumana. It is learnt that seven Congress councillors and a CPM councillor took part in the celebration. Though it happened on Monday, the news came out only on Friday after Naseema shared the picture of the function on her Facebook page. 

Even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also had directed the officials to avoid celebrations at community kitchens to reduce the number of people. Meanwhile, the police on Saturday started monitoring the movement of people at the community kitchens.  “The persons who are affiliated with some political parties are creating issues. Some of them are using this opportunity to create a political mileage. A warning has already been given. If we find any such cases they will be taken into custody,” said a police officer.

Palarivattom police registered a case against eight persons, including the councillors, for conducting the birthday party. IPC sections 143,188, 149 and section 4(2) of Kerala Epidemic Disease ordinance were charged against the eight persons. 
 

