Telemedicine puts patients with chronic illnesses at ease

KOCHI: Mary George, a septuagenarian from Kadavanthra, is a regular at the orthopedic clinic as she has been suffering from acute arthritis for a long time now. However, the travel restrictions imposed due to the lockdown has wrecked her treatment cycle. Like Mary, there are many Kochiites whose regular visit to the doctor has been hit. In an effort to put them at ease, doctors and hospitals have started providing telemedicine services.

With numerous hospitals reducing their emergency consultation services due to the scenario, many patients are tended to through telemedicine services. “Even if we are not available at the hospital, patients can contact us on our personal number. We receive around 15 calls daily. Through this service, we can assist them on how to continue their medication course while suggesting additional precautions,” said Dr C J John, chief psychiatrist at Medical Trust Hospital.

Not just through phone calls, but patients contact their physicians over video conferencing, WhatsApp and e-mail as well. “Though there are technical difficulties, it helps ensure continuity in treatment,” said Dr Arun Kumar, a general physician from Thrikkakara. With limited transportation facilities, the service is gaining popularity among denizens.

“I’ve been an asthmatic for seven years. Regular visits to the doctor gave me reassurance. But I panicked when the situation changed. However, the system is much better than I thought. Thanks to medical shops, I can purchase medicines without any restrictions and they even provide it at my doorstep,” said Haneef K of Thrikkakara.

Meanwhile, doctors have claimed that treating a new patient will be difficult through telemedicine services. “Other than suggesting general guidelines, it will be very difficult to diagnose a new patient,” said Arun Kumar.

Widespread adoption possible

Many feel this development could pave way for widespread adoption of telemedicine in the future as well. “Though many hospitals in the city already have a telemedicine wing, this will prompt many more to set up a regular system with a payment gateway. Doctors will be able to consult patients from faraway places through the service and provide regular medication,” added C J John. Nowadays, doctors have started using apps like PS Telemed, DocsApp, mfine and Practo to interact with their patients and advise them on medicines and tests. Consultation fees are paid through online payment gateways. Encouraged by the overwhelming response, state police and the Kerala chapter of Indian Medical Association jointly launched a telemedicine app called Blue Telemed last week.