Kerala college chips in, develops ventilator for COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: From developing cost-effective hand sanitisers, personal protective equipment (PPE) and masks to introducing apps for assisting the public during the lockdown, educational institutes have been doing their bit in the battle against the Covid-19.

Going the extra mile, however, are the students and professors of Jai Bharath Arts and Science College, Perumbavoor, who have developed a multi-feature ventilator, a first by any arts college in the country.

The unique venture was led by college vice-principal M G Gireeshan, who also heads the R&D wing of the college.

Labelled ‘Prana-Vaayu’, the ventilator is quite unlike the regular medical ventilator. “The ventilator can be set in accordance with the age of the patient. Since the lung capacity of patients under respective age categories is different, we can regulate oxygen flow in the system as per the requirement,” said M G Gireeshan.

According to him, the plan to develop a ventilator was conceived in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to college officials, the ventilator can be developed commercially at a cost of Rs 5,000. “We are awaiting the clinical trial results. If there is an increase in the demand for ventilators in the country, we are willing to produce it cost-effectively,” said Gireeshan.