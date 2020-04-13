STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

NRI, two others held for illicit brewing in Kerala amid COVID-19 lockdown

The police seized equipment used for brewing from the possession of Vipin during a vehicle check conducted at Vayalakkad. Subsequently, the others were arrested, said the police.

Published: 13th April 2020 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural police on Sunday arrested three persons who were involved in illicit brewing in the lockdown days due to the non-availability of liquor. Sun George, an NRI, his friends Shalaj and Vipin were arrested by the police.

The brewing was done at the residence of George, who returned from Canada recently, at Aluva.

The police seized equipment used for brewing from the possession of Vipin during a vehicle check conducted at Vayalakkad. Subsequently, the others were arrested, said the police.

In another incident, the Excise sleuths arrested two persons for brewing illicit liquor at Kumbalam on Sunday. Rajesh M R, 40, and Paul K J, 50, were arrested following a tip-off received by the officials. The Kochi City Police on Sunday arrested Ansari A M, a Vazhakkala native, with 150 gm of ganja.

The city police registered 28 cases and arrested 31 persons for lockdown violation. As many as 15 vehicles have been seized. The Ernakulam Rural police registered 125 cases and arrested 123 persons for lockdown violation and seized 57 vehicles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Kochi coronavirus Kochi Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp