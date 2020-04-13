NRI, two others held for illicit brewing in Kerala amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural police on Sunday arrested three persons who were involved in illicit brewing in the lockdown days due to the non-availability of liquor. Sun George, an NRI, his friends Shalaj and Vipin were arrested by the police.

The brewing was done at the residence of George, who returned from Canada recently, at Aluva.

The police seized equipment used for brewing from the possession of Vipin during a vehicle check conducted at Vayalakkad. Subsequently, the others were arrested, said the police.

In another incident, the Excise sleuths arrested two persons for brewing illicit liquor at Kumbalam on Sunday. Rajesh M R, 40, and Paul K J, 50, were arrested following a tip-off received by the officials. The Kochi City Police on Sunday arrested Ansari A M, a Vazhakkala native, with 150 gm of ganja.

The city police registered 28 cases and arrested 31 persons for lockdown violation. As many as 15 vehicles have been seized. The Ernakulam Rural police registered 125 cases and arrested 123 persons for lockdown violation and seized 57 vehicles.