A still from the short film Chathi

 To bring some cheer to Malayalees confined to their houses amid lockdown, St Teresa’s College (Autonomous), Kochi is all set to launch a social media campaign titled ‘Covid-Kurripukal’.

Published: 14th April 2020 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 07:14 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To bring some cheer to Malayalees confined to their houses amid lockdown, St Teresa’s College (Autonomous), Kochi is all set to launch a social media campaign titled ‘Covid-Kurripukal’. The campaign which will kick start on Tuesday aims to reach all 14 districts of the state by inviting and encouraging people to talk about the positive aspects of the lockdown.

“It’s an opportunity for people to share their anecdotes and experiences regarding the unique things they’ve done or observed in the past few weeks. The idea is to instil hope and spread positivity much needed in this time of crisis,” said Nirmala Padmanabhan, HoD, Department of Economics, St Teresa’s College. 

The campaign will be launched in two languages- English and Malayalam, through social media platforms: Instagram and Whatsapp. On Instagram, people can share their stories using the hashtag #CovidKurripukal or by tagging @Under25stc or @stcunion2019. On WhatsApp, people can message the number +91 9633861035. The best stories will be shared on different platforms. 

The campaign is being helmed by the college student union comprising 13 members and the college Under 25 team which includes 151 student members in association with Unnat Bharath Abhiyan. For further details, call Nirmala Padmanabhan at +91 9895037200.

