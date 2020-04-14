'Awaiting nod from Kerala to evacuate teachers in Lakshadweep'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lakshadweep MP P P Muhammad Faizal on Monday said the island administration was ready to evacuate teachers and government officials who are from the state and stranded there due to the lockdown. He said the matter was taken up with Lakshadweep administration and it was decided that necessary steps would be initiated as directed by Kerala government.Teachers from Kerala annually move to Lakshadweep to supervise school examinations. Similarly, numerous Keralites working with Lakshadweep administration are stranded on the island as well.

“We are awaiting a decision from the Kerala government to evacuate them. “Lakshadweep has no issue in letting them return to Kerala. Travel arrangements will be made the moment we receive a nod from Kerala,” he said.

Travel facilities between various islands in Lakshadweep will resume in the next two days, he added.

Faizal said the details of Lakshadweep natives stranded in Kerala have also been collected. “Arrangements for their return will be made once they complete medical tests. Also, sufficient stocks of ration and medicine have been ensured at the islands,” he said.