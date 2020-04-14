STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

'Awaiting nod from Kerala to evacuate teachers in Lakshadweep'

Travel facilities between various islands in Lakshadweep will resume in the next two days, he added.

Published: 14th April 2020 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lakshadweep MP P P Muhammad Faizal on Monday said the island administration was ready to evacuate teachers and government officials who are from the state and stranded there due to the lockdown. He said the matter was taken up with Lakshadweep administration and it was decided that necessary steps would be initiated as directed by Kerala government.Teachers from Kerala annually move to Lakshadweep to supervise school examinations. Similarly, numerous Keralites working with Lakshadweep administration are stranded on the island as well. 

“We are awaiting a decision from the Kerala government to evacuate them. “Lakshadweep has no issue in letting them return to Kerala. Travel arrangements will be made the moment we receive a nod from Kerala,” he said. 

Travel facilities between various islands in Lakshadweep will resume in the next two days, he added.
Faizal said the details of Lakshadweep natives stranded in Kerala have also been collected. “Arrangements for their return will be made once they complete medical tests. Also, sufficient stocks of ration and medicine have been ensured at the islands,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp