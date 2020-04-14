STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Confusion reigns over resumption of passenger train services

 Misinformation regarding resumption of passenger train operations by the Railways upon completion of the 21-day lockdown period is creating confusion.

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Misinformation regarding resumption of passenger train operations by the Railways upon completion of the 21-day lockdown period is creating confusion. For, the railway authorities fear it would result in migrant labourers turning up in large numbers at the stations longing to return to their home states on April 15. 

In fact, the Railways is yet to take a decision on resuming operations. Adding to the confusion was the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) website offering advance booking from April 15 even before the Ministry of Railways and the Centre officially came to any conclusion on restarting passenger train operations.

Several states, including Kerala, had urged the Centre to operate non-stop trains to facilitate migrant workers to reach their home states. As per the statistics released by the state government, nearly 3.5 lakh migrant workers in Kerala want to head bach home. According to sources, it is unlikely that the ministry would operate trains in the middle of the extended lockdown. A senior railway official said there had been confusion regarding the lifting of lockdown and the IRCTC opening online booking of trains was a mistake.

“We immediately intervened and stalled the online booking last week. The IRCTC should not have done it. A final decision on the operation of trains in the country would be taken only later, and if the decision is not to operate trains, all advanced bookings would get cancelled automatically. The passengers will be receiving alerts on their phones regarding the cancellation,” said the official.

Not feasible
According to railway authorities, operating non-stop trains as requested by Kerala is practically impossible. Many states, including Jharkhand, Telangana, Orissa and Andhra Pradesh, are totally against the idea. “We cannot operate non-stop trains because some of the states will not allow it. The duty hours of loco-pilot and guards in the train are eight hours and the train has to stop somewhere so that the new crew can take over,” the official said.

Comments

