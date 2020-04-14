STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eat the boredom

Fretting over quarantine boredom?  Vaishali Vijaykumar compiles  a list of online certificate courses for every kind of seeker. 

Published: 14th April 2020 07:16 AM

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

KOCHI: Technical skills
Several online platforms have made their courses and webinars, free and available to all. Pluralsight is one such. Free interactive video sessions will be offered until this month-end. Some of the courses are python, JavaScript, Java, C#, web development and mobile development. There are multiple sub-courses within each course. For details, visit: pluralsight.com

Play it write

Crea-Shakthi, a theatre club, is organising a free playwright workshop for kids aged 5-14, with one-on-one classes. “Assignments are sent through e-mail. Kids are encouraged to come up with characters and stories. We attend to their doubts through WhatsApp and video calls. The stories will be compiled into a book,” says Yugesh RV, head of contents. Details on: books@creashakthi.com

Academic allure
It’s not often that you get to take up courses from top schools abroad for free. The Ivy League Schools —  Penn, Columbia, Harvard, Dartmouth, Yale, Cornell, Brown and Princeton — has made 450 certificate courses available. The topics are categorised under personal development, health and medicine, humanities, education and training, social science and art. For details, visit: classcentral.com

For the joy of baking
Smriti’s Special, started by Smriti Iyer, is offering online baking classes. Expect egg-free, traditional, diabetic-friendly, cream cakes, jams and spreads. Each category has a syllabus and flavours covered under that. The price differs based on the topic. Five out of the 14 courses are being offered for free during the lockdown. For details, visit: smritisspecial.in

Drawing delights
Deep Blue Stories is organising a 20-day art course with Bhagwan Shankar Chavan, an abstract artist who lives and works out of Cholamandal Artists Village. There will be 10-15 sessions. The first batch started on April 5. “We feel art can help us cope with the current situation,” says, Deepthi Chavan, founder of Deep Blue Stories. Fee is `10,000. For details, call: 9488672158

