Edu app launches online quizzes for students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The unexpected lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak has given ample time for children to relax. However, parents are worried about their wards missing out on learning activities at the end of the academic year. Fret not! Wishill.com, an education app cum website has come to their rescue.

The platform, currently subscribed by several top educational institutions in the country, has come up with online quizzes and other interactive sessions for kids to make their quarantine days productive. “We came up with the idea of online quizzing to ensure ample utilisation of leisure time by children. The platform targets students from Classes X to XII through the free venture,” said Saji Viswanatha Nair, CEO and founder of Wishill.com.

Majority of the questions included in the quiz have been shortlisted by educational experts. “The questions ranging from mathematics to general knowledge were selected by a panel of educational experts. The questions should be answered within one minute,” he said.

So far, the platform has been well received in several countries. “Along with India, students from countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia are showing interest in online quizzing. We are also providing two-week-long online classes to students. They will have free access to the classes and study materials posted by teachers on the website,” he added.

The interested candidates can either download the Wishill app or register through the website to participate in the quiz. The winning candidates will receive `25,000 and their schools will be separately rewarded.