STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Edu app launches online quizzes for students

The unexpected lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak has given ample time for children to relax.

Published: 14th April 2020 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The unexpected lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak has given ample time for children to relax. However, parents are worried about their wards missing out on learning activities at the end of the academic year. Fret not! Wishill.com, an education app cum website has come to their rescue. 

The platform, currently subscribed by several top educational institutions in the country, has come up with online quizzes and other interactive sessions for kids to make their quarantine days productive. “We came up with the idea of online quizzing to ensure ample utilisation of leisure time by children. The platform targets students from Classes X to XII through the free venture,” said Saji Viswanatha Nair, CEO and founder of Wishill.com.

Majority of the questions included in the quiz have been shortlisted by educational experts. “The questions ranging from mathematics to general knowledge were selected by a panel of educational experts. The questions should be answered within one minute,” he said.

So far, the platform has been well received in several countries. “Along with India, students from countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia are showing interest in online quizzing. We are also providing two-week-long online classes to students. They will have free access to the classes and study materials posted by teachers on the website,” he added.

The interested candidates can either download the Wishill app or register through the website to participate in the quiz. The winning candidates will receive `25,000 and their schools will be separately rewarded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp