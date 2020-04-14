For now, district manages to stave off blood shortage

Linta Mary Philip By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the state battles Covid-19 outbreak, Kerala seems to have survived the worst, at least for now, thanks to the joint effort of many. Though the initial fear resulted in a dip in the number of donors with the fear of infection forcing them to stay away, things have got better. According to Blood Donors of Kerala (BDK), a voluntary organisation, the initial shortage felt in blood banks across the district post the lockdown has been overcome due to the relaxation in protocols for donors. The cancellation of blood donation camps and restriction on travel had initially made blood donation difficult. In-house camps are now being conducted at blood banks in the district with a restricted number of donors.

“The fear of the pandemic had also made people reluctant to venture out for blood donations. But since the situation was addressed by the chief minister, things have become better. Even then, the people are not entirely confident of visiting hospitals to donate blood. We could avoid a scarcity since only essential surgeries, dialysis, chemotherapy, deliveries and occasional accident cases are being handled in hospitals now,” said Jishnu Raj, district in-charge of BDK.

Aluva Blood bank, Ernakulam General Hospital blood bank, IMA blood bank and Kalamaserry MCH blood bank are the government-operated blood banks in the district, in addition to the private ones. Before the lockdown, blood donation camps were conducted by blood banks in coordination with various organisations, which used to see mass participation of 50-60 donors.

According to N Vijayakumar, the medical officer in charge of Aluva Blood Bank, the demand for blood has decreased by 50 per cent, since many pre-planned surgeries have been cancelled. The centre also functions as the Regional Blood Transfusion Centre (RBTC) under the Kerala State Aids Control Society (KSACS).

“We have blood transfusion facilities for cancer and thalassemia patients. As many as 72 thalassemia patients from Ernakulam and neighbouring districts depend on the centre, while the latter are finding it difficult to reach here during the lockdown. This has also brought down the demand here. RBTC Aluva is one of the few places with facilities to provide filtered blood, ” said Vijayakumar.

Discouraging mass donations

According to Vijayakumar, they are discouraging mass donations now. “Red blood cells have a lifespan of 35 days while platelets have a lifespan of five days, hence overstocking at a time of low demand is not an option. Five in-house camps have already been conducted,” Vijayakumar said.According to the official at General Hospital blood bank, there are practical difficulties in ensuring safe blood donation during the pandemic. “We are accepting blood only from those who do not have a travel history.

In-house camps are being conducted here, to overcome the shortage that had happened since the lockdown. Various political groups and NGOs are helping in screening healthy donors. We require at least 20-30 units of blood per day, we can stock around a dozen units,” the official added.According to officials and organisations, there might be a shortage of blood once the lockdown is lifted and hospital operations go back to normal.

camps on

The initial shortage felt in blood banks across the district post the lockdown has been overcome due to the relaxation in protocols for donors. In-house camps are now being conducted at blood banks with a restricted number of donors.

72thalassemia patients depend on RBTC

30 units of blood are required per day.

Aluva Blood bank, Ernakulam General Hospital blood bank, IMA blood bank and Kalamaserry

MCH blood bank are the

government-operated blood banks in the district.