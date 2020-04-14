STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jeevani-Sanjeevani markets go online in Kochi 

All the markets were mobilised following the social distancing guidelines issued by the state government. 

Published: 14th April 2020 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI: After the successful launch of the Jeevani-Sanjeevani markets which aim at bridging the gap between farmers and urban dwellers, the Directorate of Agriculture Development and Farmer’s Welfare is now planning to introduce online markets to facilitate consumers and farmers in the wake of the Covid-19 threat. The Google form was launched on Monday ahead of Vishu.

As part of the Jeevani-Sanjeevani - the first of its kind farmers’ retail outlets - the department with the help of NGO Swasthi Foundation has organised a slew of farmers markets in many parts of the city. More than 14 tonnes of vegetables produced by local farmers were sold in the five farmers markets organised to ensure the availability of organic vegetables and other local produce during the lockdown. 

State volunteer coordinator of Jeevani-Sanjeevani farmers market, Adarsh Prathap, said the aim of the initiative is to build a bond between local farmers and city dwellers. “We introduced a Google form from Monday in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi so that the people can book the vegetables online,” said Adarsh, who is also a youth coordinator.

