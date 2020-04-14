‘Operation Breakthrough should restart’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Considering the oncoming monsoon season, Mayor Soumini Jain has demanded the state government to restart ‘Operation Breakthrough,’ an initiative to address the incessant water-logging in the city with immediate effect. She has sent a letter to Chief Minister, LSGD minister and District Collector requesting their ample intervention in this regard.

“We have launched the project under district disaster management authority to avoid another flood-like situation in Kochi. Ever since the announcement of lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, all civil works related to the project has stopped,” she said.

According to Mayor, silt removing, road tarring, water supply works under Amrut and other building renovation works have been also stopped during the curfew.“We have requested the government to give us an exemption to carry out emergency civic works,” she added.