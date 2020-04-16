Covid camp inmates steal fans to get money for beedis, held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Having no money to buy beedis during the lockdown prompted three inmates of a Covid-19 camp to steal fans from the school building where they were lodged. The incident came to light on Wednesday when PTA president, Shibu, of Government Girls Higher Secondary School here found the doors of a few classrooms open.

He approached Central SHO S Vijayshankar. Based on CCTV footage and statements of other inmates, the police arrested Sudheesh, 37, a native of Haripad, Maju Mohammedali, 28, of Punalur, and Jintesh, 39, of Chakkaraparambu. “The accused confessed they stole the fans and sold it. They did it to get money to buy beedis,” a police officer said.