Home unsafe For Chellanam residents 

KOCHI: With Covid-19 pandemic taking the centre stage, many other issues like the sea erosion in coastal areas in the district are getting sidelined. In Chellanam, which bore the brunt of Ockhi in 2017, the residents are spending sleepless nights fearing the sea. With the work on geo tube laying, carried out to prevent sea erosion, delaying, the arrival of monsoon will spell danger for the coast. “On Tuesday, the sea was violent and the waves thundered over the broken sea walls.

The situation was the same on Friday and Saturday too,” said Jimson Veluthamannumkkal, member, West Kochi Coast Protection Committee. He said that even as the government is asking everyone to stay at home to be safe, those living in Chellanam feel unsafe at their homes.“These few days, tidal waves have been very strong and breached the coast at Bazarin Chellanam panchayat. It seems the people here have been left to fend for themselves. After Ockhi, the government had initiated the geo tube project. However, that too was not implemented properly,” said Jimson, who is a resident of Bazar.

According to another resident, the first contractor was found to be delaying the project, following which he was removed and work handed over to a new contractor. “The work resumed on March 20. However, the pandemic struck soon, and the work got stopped. It seems we are a cursed lot,” he added.

According to Jimson, the residents are waiting eagerly for the lockdown to be lifted. “However, it has now got extended to May 3. We have no hope. The monsoon begins on June 5 and during the season, the waves are at their violent best. The already broken sea walls don’t stand a chance,” he said. “When we came to know that the government has allowed the construction work of Vyttila flyover to resume, we approached the authorities seeking a similar reprieve for us. Though the request was accepted, the chances of the work being completed before June 5 is nil.”

As per a letter issued by the Irrigation Department executive engineer to the District Collector, sanction has been accorded for the resumption of the geo tube work from April 15. However, the work will start only on Thursday. According to the engineer, “The work will take place in three shifts and the contractor can engage not more than 15 workers. Also, the contractor has to take all the necessary precautionary measures during the work.”

But the residents think this is a farce. “The contractor will not be able to finish the work before the monsoon. As of now, even the geo tubes have not been proved to be a successful defence against the violent sea. Only a strong sea wall made of solid rocks will give us a sense of security,” they said.

“Every year the sea takes away a chunk of land. When the monsoon hits, a good chunk of the land will be lost if steps are not taken,” they added.

