STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Home unsafe For Chellanam residents 

The delay in resuming geo tube project will spell danger for people of Chellanam, who anticipate a violent sea with the arrival of monsoon

Published: 16th April 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: With Covid-19 pandemic taking the centre stage, many other issues like the sea erosion in coastal areas in the district are getting sidelined. In Chellanam, which bore the brunt of Ockhi in 2017, the residents are spending sleepless nights fearing the sea. With the work on geo tube laying, carried out to prevent sea erosion, delaying, the arrival of monsoon will spell danger for the coast. “On Tuesday, the sea was violent and the waves thundered over the broken sea walls.

The situation was the same on Friday and Saturday too,” said Jimson Veluthamannumkkal, member, West Kochi Coast Protection Committee. He said that even as the government is asking everyone to stay at home to be safe, those living in Chellanam feel unsafe at their homes.“These few days, tidal waves have been very strong and breached the coast at Bazarin Chellanam panchayat. It seems the people here have been left to fend for themselves. After Ockhi, the government had initiated the geo tube project. However, that too was not implemented properly,” said Jimson, who is a resident of Bazar.

According to another resident, the first contractor was found to be delaying the project, following which he was removed and work handed over to a new contractor. “The work resumed on March 20. However, the pandemic struck soon, and the work got stopped. It seems we are a cursed lot,” he added. 

According to Jimson, the residents are waiting eagerly for the lockdown to be lifted. “However, it has now got extended to May 3. We have no hope. The monsoon begins on June 5 and during the season, the waves are at their violent best. The already broken sea walls don’t stand a chance,” he said. “When we came to know that the government has allowed the construction work of Vyttila flyover to resume, we approached the authorities seeking a similar reprieve for us. Though the request was accepted, the chances of the work being completed before June 5 is nil.”

As per a letter issued by the Irrigation Department executive engineer to the District Collector, sanction has been accorded for the resumption of the geo tube work from April 15. However, the work will start only on Thursday. According to the engineer, “The work will take place in three shifts and the contractor can engage not more than 15 workers. Also, the contractor has to take all the necessary precautionary measures during the work.”

But the residents think this is a farce. “The contractor will not be able to finish the work before the monsoon. As of now, even the geo tubes have not been proved to be a successful defence against the violent sea. Only a strong sea wall made of solid rocks will give us a sense of security,” they said. 
“Every year the sea takes away a chunk of land. When the monsoon hits, a good chunk of the land will be lost if steps are not taken,” they added.

work resumed
As per a letter issued by the Irrigation Department Executive Engineer to the District Collector, sanction has been accorded for the resumption of the geo tube work 
The work will take place in three shifts and the contractor can engage not more than 15 workers. Also, the contractor has to take all the necessary precautionary measures during the work

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp