WATCH | Kollam man carries father on shoulders after vehicle stopped from plying amid lockdown

The incident happened on Wednesday morning when Roy, a native of Kulathupuzha, was on his way to bring back his father George from the Punalur Taluk Hospital.

Published: 16th April 2020 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 12:58 PM

Roy walks towards his autorickshaw carrying father George on his shoulders (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A man was forced to carry his aged father, who was discharged from the hospital, on his shoulders for 100 metres after the police stopped his autorickshaw for not possessing the self-declaration form.

A video of autorickshaw driver Roy carrying his 89-year-old father on his shoulders went viral, with social media users criticising the police for the misuse of power.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning when Roy, a native of Kulathupuzha, was on his way to bring back his father George from the Punalur Taluk Hospital.

Some 500 metres away from the hospital, the policemen stopped Roy and asked for self-declaration form in view of the lockdown restrictions.

Roy did not have it and the policemen refused to allow him further though he told them about his ailing father. “The policemen didn’t allow the autorickshaw to proceed because the driver didn’t have relevant documents to travel during lockdown,” said a senior officer.

Hosp authorities come up with clarification

Roy walked towards the hospital after parking his vehicle under a tree. At the same time, hospital authorities came up with a clarification. “The hospital CCTV visuals showed the man and his parents boarding an autorickshaw in the hospital compound. We later contacted Roy and he too told us that they left the hospital in an autorickshaw.

But when its driver saw policemen on the road, he asked them to get down. Since his vehicle was lying some 100 metres away, he carried his father on his shoulders till his vehicle,” said the hospital superintendent. George was admitted to the hospital on April 12 with urinary infection. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has asked the Kollam Rural SP to file a report on the incident within three weeks.

