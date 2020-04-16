Showing the way

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Instagram influencer Robin Radhakrishanan aka Dr Machaan has won the 2020 India Star Icon Award instituted by India Star Book of Records in the motivational and social work category. The award function, which was supposed to be held in New Delhi, was postponed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. Robin who works at the emergency medical department of GG hospital (Murinjapalam) shot to overnight fame through his acting videos on Instagram. He talks about problems like low self esteem and depression, feelings he actually faced in his childhood.

Having treasured a love for acting since childhood, Robin used to post short video clips of him recreating famous Malayalam movie scenes. “The videos that I shot using my mobile phone got a good response from my Instagram followers,” he says. Soon, he came up with a plan to use his fan base to spread important messages, especially those addressing mental health.

“The idea took shape on my birthday in 2018 after my friend had shared a video of me celebrating my birthday on Instagram. The clip had my real voice for once and my followers seemed to love it,” he says.