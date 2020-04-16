Synthite launches initiatives to aid Covid-19 efforts in Aikaranad panchayat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of its CSR initiative, Synthite Industries Pvt Ltd has commenced a six month Covid-19 prevention program in Aikaranad panchayat where the company is located. The initiatives will be implemented by CVJ Foundation, the CSR wing of Synthite Industries, in collaboration with the local body. In the first phase, sanitation kits which include sanitisers, masks, gloves, etc and kits with various curry powders will be distributed to around 5,000 families. Close to 1,000 kits for distribution in three wards have already been handed over to panchayat president K K Raju by Dr Viju Jacob, managing director of Synthite Industries.

Ward members, Kurian Kuzhivelli and M A Paulose also participated on the occasion while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Actions to distribute kits including food to over 700 indigent families in the locality have also been initiated. These kits will be distributed to the households by Synthite employees and volunteers enrolled with the panchayat.

The company is planning to implement the activities in phases for six months. It will also be delivering basic safety equipment like masks and gloves free of cost to all shops within the panchayat. Fumigation will be carried out in government hospitals, bus stands and markets at regular intervals for the next six months.

Apart from these, awareness programmes on how to effectively implement Covid-19 prevention measures will also be conducted. Following the CM’s appeal, a donation of `1 crore was made by Synthite to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.