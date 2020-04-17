Birth, death registration must: Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has observed that the registration of birth and death is mandatory under the Registration of Birth and Death Act, 1969, and hence, all citizens are bound to follow the Act. The population is one of the most dynamic factors in the present economy of the country and hence, the registration of birth and death is mandatory, the court stated.

The court made the observation while disposing of a petition filed by the Centre against the Central Administration Tribunal’s directive to the Railways to include the name of a railway employee’s second wife as a family pension beneficiary and the legal heir of his post-retirement benefits. The Railways had rejected his request on the ground that he had failed to produce the death certificate of the ex-husband of his second wife.