Customs takes foreign dhow into custody

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, on Thursday took into custody a foreign dhow in which nine Indian fishermen, including seven from Tamil Nadu and two from Kerala, had escaped from Yemen and reached Kerala last year.

The dhow, which was in the custody of Coastal Police, was taken into custody by Customs following a magistrate court order. Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said the entry of foreign vessels into Indian territory without permission is an offence under Customs Act.

“A case has been registered against the boat owner and the crew. The dhow was shifted to the Customs Marine Unit’s dock at Fort Kochi,” he said, adding a show-cause notice will be served on the dhow owner and crew before proceeding further.