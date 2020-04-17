STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
E-gaming catches up as football fans forced indoors

Many football fan groups have now launched online football tournaments exclusively for their members like eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 and EA Sports’ FIFA 20

Published: 17th April 2020 06:54 AM

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the artificial turfs and grounds being closed down following the COVID-19 outbreak, ardent soccer fans in Kerala have now shifted to e-sports to get over the lockdown blues. In the state, apart from popular players and international teams, there are official fan clubs for leading English Premier League (EPL), La Liga and Bundesliga teams. With the lockdown, members of the fan clubs are left with no other way than to resort to e-sports to keep playing the game and keep their football spirits up. Many football fan groups have now launched online football tournaments exclusively for their members like eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) 2020 and EA Sports’ FIFA 20.

The Manchester United Supporters Club, Kerala (MUSCK) has already successfully organised PES tournament online on mobile. Now, they are planning to launch MUSCK Fifa 20 Tournament (PS4) for which registrations are open now. “As PES could be played on your mobile, the response tremendous. We closed the registrations with a total of 84 MUSCK fans. The registration fee was Rs 30 and whole players were divided into separate groups with four members in each group. The total amount collected was divided among the winner, runner-up and semifinalists,” said Akash Kesavan, MUSCK, Kochi.

The football enthusiasts said due to lockdown, they are looking into online games as the lone source to be in ‘live-action’. “We used to play five sessions a week on the artificial turfs before lockdown. Some members played every day. However, with all turfs getting locked down, many fan clubs have started to organise online contests between rival clubs and their members,” Sarathkumar B, core member (Ernakulam), Chelsea Fans Kerala.

The original CD of EA Sports FIFA 20 is priced at Rs 3,550. “Even the sales of second-hand CDs are rampant through OLX. It is priced in the Rs 1,500 range in the online market,” said Deepak S Nair, MUSCK, Kochi.

Meanwhile, Ramesh K, an ardent fan of German football club Bayern Munich, said the technical quality, player details and HD quality make FIFA 20 his personal favourite. “You can opt for one-on-one mode and multiplayer. There is also an option that you play on behalf of a single-player whom you select from the group. Since FIFA cannot agree on a deal with Juventus, you will miss the Serie A giant in FIFA 20. However, the rest is fine. The annual subscription is only Rs 757,” he said.Regarding online tournaments, Sarathkumar said many friends are also playing Ludo and other games online during the lockdown.

 “The teams will be formed from among the members of the WhatsApp friend groups. It is always fun and will give us a feeling that we are not missing the game fun. We do not know when the EPL will resume. We do not even know when we will be able to organise a screening of matches where our friends will enjoy our favourite teams in action. Online gaming helps us to maintain that sportsman spirit when the world is fighting the COVID-19 outbreak,” he said.

