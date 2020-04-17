Free online live classes by Edugraff

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Edugraff, an online tutoring company, is offering free live online classes for students of all curriculum from Class VI to XII in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown. Students can avail free sessions by registering on the website before April 30.

The one-on-one live classes will ensure customised pace. In addition, Edugraff also provides free online support for competitive entrance examinations like NEET and JEE. Online tutoring classes are available for mathematics, physics, chemistry and all science subjects, with option to reserve their preferred subject and topic with the approved tutors. Students can register on www.edugraff.com to access interactive whiteboard and attend the sessions on their computers.