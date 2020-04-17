STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Lockdown decimates rent-a-cab industry 

The sector, which mostly depends on NRKs, expects things to improve only after five to six months

Published: 17th April 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth 
Express News Service

KOCHI: GP Saju Kumar, owner of city-based car rental Sach Cars, is a worried man as he points to the fleet of over 50 cars lying idle in front of his office at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in the city,  since the lockdown started on March 25. The rent-a-car industry is one of the nascent businesses in the state which got its formal government approval only in 2017 and Saju Kumar is one of the few entrepreneurs in Kerala who have officially launched the business by adhering to stringent licence rules of having at least five offices in tourism spots in the state and a minimum of 50 cars. 

“We were the first among the lot to get a licence from the government to start the rent-a-cab business. Currently, there are eight firms in Kerala which are into official car rental business,” he said.“We have been somehow managing with the business as Keralites are yet to embrace the concept of renting a car for their travel purpose. The volume of income generated from the business is not that profitable considering the investment that goes into setting up of five offices and maintaining 50 cars.

Our major customer base was NRKs and tourists. Now, the unexpected lockdown has totally crippled our business resulting in mounting debt in the form of interest to EMIs of car loans. My company has to make payment of over Rs 10 lakh as EMI for the cars. Though the Union government has announced three-month moratorium, the additional interest for the moratorium period to be levied by the banks will be a huge burden on us,” he said.

Mathew Joji Abraham of LAA Cabs in Tiruvalla said the rent-a-cab industry will meet an untimely death if the state and Union government fail to intervene. “As per our assessment, we will be facing a mounting loss of at least Rs 10 lakh per month in the coming six to five months. Our main client base is NRKs and considering the current scenario, it will take a minimum of five to six months for the business to return to normalcy,” he said.

He added, “The government should offer us some relief in the form of subsidising a percentage of the additional interest to be levied by banks for EMI moratorium period, extending the permit and licences for another year and permission to shed a few cars for a specific period.”’

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp