Lockdown decimates rent-a-cab industry 

By

Express News Service

KOCHI: GP Saju Kumar, owner of city-based car rental Sach Cars, is a worried man as he points to the fleet of over 50 cars lying idle in front of his office at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in the city, since the lockdown started on March 25. The rent-a-car industry is one of the nascent businesses in the state which got its formal government approval only in 2017 and Saju Kumar is one of the few entrepreneurs in Kerala who have officially launched the business by adhering to stringent licence rules of having at least five offices in tourism spots in the state and a minimum of 50 cars.

“We were the first among the lot to get a licence from the government to start the rent-a-cab business. Currently, there are eight firms in Kerala which are into official car rental business,” he said.“We have been somehow managing with the business as Keralites are yet to embrace the concept of renting a car for their travel purpose. The volume of income generated from the business is not that profitable considering the investment that goes into setting up of five offices and maintaining 50 cars.

Our major customer base was NRKs and tourists. Now, the unexpected lockdown has totally crippled our business resulting in mounting debt in the form of interest to EMIs of car loans. My company has to make payment of over Rs 10 lakh as EMI for the cars. Though the Union government has announced three-month moratorium, the additional interest for the moratorium period to be levied by the banks will be a huge burden on us,” he said.

Mathew Joji Abraham of LAA Cabs in Tiruvalla said the rent-a-cab industry will meet an untimely death if the state and Union government fail to intervene. “As per our assessment, we will be facing a mounting loss of at least Rs 10 lakh per month in the coming six to five months. Our main client base is NRKs and considering the current scenario, it will take a minimum of five to six months for the business to return to normalcy,” he said.

He added, “The government should offer us some relief in the form of subsidising a percentage of the additional interest to be levied by banks for EMI moratorium period, extending the permit and licences for another year and permission to shed a few cars for a specific period.”’