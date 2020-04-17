Lockdown violations: 197 arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The crackdown against those violating lockdown norms has seemingly failed to deter people from flouting the guidelines in the district. Unlike previous days, more vehicles were seen on the roads on Thursday.

As many as 215 cases were registered across the district, while 197 persons were arrested for violating lockdown norms. Around 142 vehicles were seized. The Rural police registered 176 cases and arrested 152 persons, besides seizing 111 vehicles. The city police registered 39 cases, made 45 arrests and seized 31 vehicles.