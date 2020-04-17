MLA: CM should reveal who introduced Sprinklr

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his alleged involvement in awarding a Covid-19 data management contract to US-based Sprinklr, Thrikkakara MLA P T Thomas likened the move to the Lavlin deal in which the company’s consultancy contract was converted into a supply contract.

“How can the CM permit a social media company without any experience in healthcare to conduct data analysis of Covid patients,” Thomas said during a press conference here on Thursday.

“Neither the state legal department nor the finance department approved it before the agreement was made. No Cabinet decision was taken in this regard. The basic Constitutional principle that the state must comply with while entering into a contract has been violated here.

The CM should reveal who introduced the company,” he said. The MLA alleged Pinarayi Vijayan has become ‘Public Relations Vijayan’. “It was on April 2 that the government signed an agreement with the company. But, on March 27, the local self-government department issued an order to the department concerned to upload data to the company. It is clear that the flow of information started before the contract was signed. Whose interest was it?” he asked.

Thomas alleged the CM has enabled the biggest corruption the state has ever seen. “As per information available, everything is done through an Amazon server account. The C-DIT has an Amazon Cloud account. However, the government is saying the server is not capable enough and it is impossible to increase its capacity.

It is domestic robbery,” he said. Thomas wanted more details regarding the agreement to be made public. “How many meetings were held before the agreement was made? The CM should reply to the people. A serious step has been taken to sell 3.5 crore people of Kerala. This is a matter the courts can take up voluntarily,” he said.