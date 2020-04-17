No relaxation in lockdown curbs for ‘Category 2’ Ernakulam till April 24

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the state government on Thursday placing Ernakulam under Category 2 of districts where Covid-19 threat still looms, restrictions on the movement of people and operation of businesses will continue here at least till April 24, after which there will be some relaxations.

The government has classified the districts in four categories. Four northern districts where high number of Covid-19 cases were reported are among those placed in the first category. While Ernakulam has only five patients under treatment, the situation here needs to be monitored further. This is why it has been placed under the second category.

At a meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar, who is in charge of supervising Covid-19 prevention activities in the district, on Thursday, it was also decided to draw out a Covid-19 resistance plan to ensure the virus spread is contained. A separate action plan will be prepared for Kochi city where population density is high. Local self-governing bodies have been directed to list the pre-monsoon works to be completed.

The pending work will commence soon. The Health Department will identify local hotspots based on Covid-19 cases reported in the district. While factories and industrial establishments will be allowed to function, social-distancing will need to be followed at workplaces.

The companies also have to arrange transportation for employees. Sunil Kumar asked all mobile medical units to function in each panchayat. He said works under employment guarantee schemes can be started with precautionary measures listed for the workers. Shops and offices can function one day a week for cleaning.

More directives

Agriculture work, mills and notebook factories will be allowed to function.

Public transport won’t operate and private vehicles will be allowed to ply on certain conditions even after the lockdown is lifted.

Inter-district movement will be permitted only with police pass. A meeting to discuss preventive measures after the opening of airports will be held soon.

All private hospitals have been directed to function as normal and ensure facilities to screen suspected Covid-19 patients.