NSS volunteers lend a helping hand, make masks and art

The volunteers at NSS College for Women, Neeramankara, are busy making their lockdown days useful for the people around them.

Published: 17th April 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 07:07 AM

By  Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: The volunteers at NSS College for Women, Neeramankara, are busy making their lockdown days useful for the people around them. They have been making face masks to meet the needs of the public while upcycling and recycling scrap to make art pieces and initiating vegetable cultivation to meet the demands of households and individuals. “Students who mainly come from areas like Neyyattinkara and Vizhinjam make the masks at home and deliver it to hospitals, police stations and people in the neighbourhood.

Athira G S, a second-year student and
NSS volunteer makes face masks
in her home

We had delivered a few at Vizhinjam police station recently,” said Vinitha Mohan, programme officer, NSS, who is coordinating the activities of the students. According to her, around 25 students are involved with making around 100 masks per day. Shilpa Dileep R, a first-year student of the college, said her entire family helps her make them.

‘Creativity in Confinement’, a programme aimed at encouraging the artistic talents of NSS volunteers, is yet another initiative being nurtured during the lockdown. Students are being trained to make bottle art and handicrafts out of waste materials like cardboard and plastic. Shoe stands, pencil stands, dream catchers and ornament boxes are some of the items that first-year student Aswathy A V tried her hands on. 

“Since there were plenty of unused cardboard pieces at home, I used some to make useful items,” she said. Aswathy had also donated her scholarship amount of `2,500 to the community kitchen. Students are also planning to raise money to construct a house for one of their classmates. “We wanted to conduct a food fest, like a Payasam fest we organised in December 2019 to raise funds. Unfortunately, we had to cancel our plans due to Covid-19 threats and the subsequent lockdown,” Aswathy says.      

The students are also putting their culinary skills to use under the initiative ‘Food art’. “Snacks like cake and vada are being made by the students,” said Vinitha. Even before the lockdown, the NSS volunteers of the college have been actively involved in social service activities. According to Athira L M, a final-year student, NSS students had given training to Kudumbashree workers of Vilappilsala panchayat in making detergents during a seven-day camp organised in December 2019.

