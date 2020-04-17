Railway apprentices hide in track recording machine to reach Kerala, booked

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Throwing lockdown rules and guidelines to the wind, three woman engineering apprentices of Indian Railways stationed at Tirunelveli reached Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station by hiding inside a Track Recording Machine (TRM). The railway police found the women, Anjana U S, Beegam Salma and Arya Darsan, after they got down at the station.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer said the loco pilot N Kumar and assistant loco pilot M Kumar of the TRM, which was coming from Madurai, were arrested for violating lockdown rules. “They were released on bail. The women were quarantined,” said the officer. “The trio did not possess any valid documents which allowed them to travel,” the officer said.

The officer said the TRM undertakes journey every other day to test the fitness of the railway tracks. “It comprises an engine, coach carrying equipment and a guard room. It is believed that the three got on board with the permission of the staff. They wanted to get back home since the food was bad,” said the officer.

The railway police, Thiruvananthapuram, registered a case against guard Karthikeyan A, the loco pilots and the apprentices.