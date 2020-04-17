Second health worker in Ernakulam district tests COVID negative, discharged

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was March. The Covid-19 pandemic was slowly expanding its footprint across the globe. At Kochi airport, KK Aneesh, a junior health inspector (JHI), was his usual enthusiastic self while working at the screening desk on March 21 and 23. Then came the bad news. Aneesh tested positive for Covid-19 despite not showing any symptoms. The JHI from Kodanad Family Health Centre was admitted to the isolation ward in the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, on April 1.

On Thursday, after spending 15 days under the close watch and treatment of health experts at the MCH, the Covid-19 hospital of the district, Aneesh tested negative and was discharged.The Asamannoor native was greeted with thunderous applause by the MCH medical staff while coming out of the hospital. He was grateful, for the applause and also for the care he received.

“The MCH provided me with the best patient care and treatment. I am thankful to Health Minister K K Shailaja, the Health Department, the people’s representatives and the district administration for their continuous support to Covid-19 patients. The expert team always encouraged us to be optimistic and gave us all the necessary advice which led to the quick recovery,” he said. Now, Aneesh will be in quarantine for another 14 days as part of the Covid-19 post-recovery protocol. After the fortnight is over, he will rejoin service. Aneesh had tested positive for Covid-19 after coming in close contact with his colleague Santhosh Kumar, who was the first JHI in the district to be infected by the virus.