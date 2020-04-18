Assam native dies at MCH

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bijoy Krishnan, a 23-year-old Assam native, who was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, on April 11 following liver disease, died on Friday. As per the hospital authorities, Bijoy was brought to hospital with severe liver damages and he has been tested negative for Covid-19. “Three times we tested his samples and in all the three tests the results were negative,” said a health official.

The deceased was working at a commercial establishment in Kalamassery for the past six months. He had been in Kerala for five years. Meanwhile, 19 people are under observation in various hospitals in the district. Five persons, who tested positive, are undergoing treatment at the Covid treatment centre at Kalamassery.