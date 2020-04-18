STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBSE managements urge govt to lift ban on collection of school fees

The Kerala CBSE School Managements Association (KCSMA) on Friday urged the state government to withdraw the directive banning CBSE schools from collecting fees.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala CBSE School Managements Association (KCSMA) on Friday urged the state government to withdraw the directive banning CBSE schools from collecting fees. The association has cited severe financial crisis as a reason. According to T P M Ibrahim Khan, president, KCSMA, the very survival of these schools is under threat. “CBSE schools function through fees collected from students. They don’t receive any monetary help from the government.

Hence, to direct the institutions to not collect fees but ensure payment of salaries to the staff is not valid on legal grounds,” said Khan.  “We have sent representations in this regard to both the state and Centre. We have urged the governments to not make any delay in taking a decision,” he said. Due to the directive, a lot of confusion prevails among parents, he said.

At a time when the state governments are seeking financial aid from the Centre to tide over the economic crisis caused by Covid-19, the situation of CBSE schools is not very different. “There are 1,500 CBSE schools in the state catering to 15 lakh students. The fees collected from these students goes into paying around 1.5 lakh school staff. So if we are unable to pay salaries, the situation might turn very bad,” said Khan.

