Give Rs 5,000 each to people affected by lockdown, says MLA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Paravoor MLA V D Satheesan on Friday said the government should immediately distribute Rs 5,000 each to the nearly 70 lakh economically-vulnerable families in the state who were facing severe financial crisis due to the lockdown which has been extended till May 3.

“The government will require Rs 3,500 crore for the purpose. It can source the same from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) whose total savings is Rs 6,000 crore.

Such direct benefit transfer, where the government is directly handing over cash to the public, is common now. Since the money is being handed over to common people, it will return to the market again. Moreover, the market will get some momentum if people have money to spend,” he said.

Satheesan said most citizens, especially daily wage workers, were facing difficulty in finding a source of income. “I took up the issue with the finance minister who cited legal difficulties in transferring KIIFB funds. The legal hurdles can be cleared if the government issues an ordinance by modifying KIIFB rules,” he said.