Lockdown: Elderly couple with grandkids in dire straits

According to Nobalkumar, he came across the family accidentally.

Published: 18th April 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Nobalkumar at Shivan and Prameela’s house along with their granddaughters

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The lockdown has landed many people in deep trouble financially as a lot of them are struggling to make both ends meet. In the case of elderly couple Shivan T and Prameela, the situation worse. “With no income, they have been finding it hard to take care of their two granddaughters aged two and four,” said Nobalkumar P A, a social activist. 

According to Nobalkumar, he came across the family accidentally. “It might be fate or the Lord showing me a way to do good deeds. When my wedding, scheduled to be held on March 29, got postponed due to the pandemic, I decided to use the money I had saved for the function to buy essential items for daily wage labourers. One day, while on the circuit, I came across Shivan’s family and was appalled to see the abject poverty in which they were living. Shivan’s son and daughter-in-law had committed suicide in 2018 leaving behind two baby girls,” said Nobalkumar.

Shivan was just making do by running a roadside eatery. However, the lockdown forced him to shut down his only source of income, putting the family in a tough spot.

“The kids are at an age where their needs will increase by the year, in terms of nutrition and education. Meanwhile, Shivan’s and Prameela’s house at Kovilakathumkadavu in Cherai is under the threat of attachment by the bank and they have no idea as to how they are going to meet them all,” said Nobalkumar.

The smiles that lit the faces of Araadhya and Araadhana when they were offered chocolates pulled at Nobalkumar’s heart-strings. “I bought food and provisions for the family to last a month. After that, they stare at days of hunger unless some good-hearted souls come to their rescue,” he said.

