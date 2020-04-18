Yakub’s wife and daughter test negative

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The wife and 32-year-old daughter of Yakub Husain Sait, who died of Covid-19 last month, were tested negative for the virus on Friday. Earlier, his 17-year-old son also tested negative for the virus.“Yakub’s wife and two children will be released within one or two days. The medical board will take the final decision on their discharge,” said a health officer.Along with Yakub’s wife, the taxi driver who ferried him from the airport to his home on March 16 had tested positive for Covid-19.

A week later, his son and daughter were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, after they developed symptoms of the virus infection.Meanwhile, the health official said the quarantine period of 43 residents of the building will come to an end by the last week of this month.

“On April 1, the children of Yakub started showing symptoms of the virus. The date of the last detection will be counted in this case. Since the Health Department directed them to remain on quarantine for 28 days, the residents will be released by the end of this month,” the officer said.