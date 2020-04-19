Chullikal declared a Covid-19 hotspot

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With four Covid-19 cases being reported from Chullikkal area near Mattanchery, the district administration has declared the area as a hotspot. Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar, who is in charge of the Covid containment measures in the district, informed this at a press conference here on Saturday.

“Based on the findings of the health department, Chullikkal is the only area in the district which comes under the hotspot category. So far there is no other area which comes under this category,” said the minister.

He said that restrictions would continue even after the lockdown rules are relaxed. “There is propaganda that lives will return to normal after April 24. The concession will be granted only in compliance with the provisions of the Covid-19 prevention as instructed by the Central and state governments,” added the minister.

There will be restrictions on inter-district travel and public transport, he said. “Necessary steps have been taken to address shortage of medicines in the district. The spread of diseases other than Covid is also being monitored. About 2,000 volunteer health workers have come forward to do so,” the minister said.

Collector S Suhas, SP K Karthik, Sub Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, District Medical Officer Dr N K Kuttappan and DCP G Poonguzhali also attended the conference.

