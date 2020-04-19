Experts see silver lining as Kerala hospitals witness lesser footfall of non-corona patients

Anuj Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Call it an optimistic bent of mind or plain positive thinking. The drastic reduction in footfall in the state’s hospitals, post the COVID-19 outbreak, is seen as a positive indication by many, going by the steady fall in the number of those afflicted with other diseases.

Social distancing as well as phenomenally improved personal and public hygiene standards, both due to the fear of the virus, have contributed in a large way to stop other ailments too.

Added to this is a general reluctance to visit hospitals — viewed as hotspots for infections — except for critical cases and emergencies.

This has led to reduced dependency on antibiotics and medications, thereby strengthening immunity within the populace. Major private hospitals saw a dip of over 75 per cent in patient inflow since the lockdown was enforced on March 24.

“It is a fact that the strictly enforced lockdown and the fear of COVID-19 kept patients away from hospitals. Even after the extended lockdown, it will take a few more weeks for patients to adjust themselves to the new scenario and begin trusting the hospitals yet again. Many patients also fear that coming to hospitals may expose them to infections, forcing them into quarantine,” said Joseph K Joseph, consultant, Internal Medicine and Diabetology, VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi.

Other than patients with multiple health issues, who need regular checkups, those with mild ailments like cough, cold and fever are staying away from hospitals. While without any travel history or COVID-19, they prefer to take paracetamol or mild antibiotic after consulting their regular doctors over the phone, or in some cases, even by themselves.

“When a patient, with even a mild cold, consults a doctor, especially at a private hospital, it is expected that the doctor will treat through medication. Every doctor is thus obliged to prescribe medicines to take care of their patients’ ailments,” said Joseph.

The common practice of rushing to the doctor even for minor ailments has been curbed due to the virus threat.

“Generally, even persons with a cold or mild cough had a tendency to visit the doctor. A government doctor may not even prescribe medicines for such ailments, or restrict it to just paracetamol, in cases of fever. The scenario in private hospitals, however, is quite different. Patients looking for quick-fix remedies are prescribed a long list of medicines and sometimes even antibiotics when the symptoms are minor. Antibiotics take a toll on the body in the long run,” said a Tiruvalla-based retired General Physician.

However, on the flip side, posing a major threat to patients with multiple health issues, consultations, follow-ups, and regular tests have also seen a dip as patients stay away from hospitals.

“Since everyone is equally affected, we are doing our bit by offering teleconsultation and telemedicine facilities to those who need it. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has initiated a process by which most doctors are now available on digital platforms. It has really helped patients keep in touch with their regular doctors. We have also actively discouraged patients with mild cold and fever from coming to hospitals, as it might pose a threat to them as well as the hospital staff,” said Abraham Varghese, state president, IMA.

Regular check-up of patients, with multiple health issues and those in home quarantine for 14-28 days, can be carried out through online consultation.

IMA coordinates with hospitals in the state to enable patients to avail themselves of this facility. Around 100 doctors from different parts of the state are available on the digital platform and they get around 100-150 calls, said Varghese. According to health experts,

“Till the time the virus threat looms, the present scenario is unlikely to change. As our community at large improves its immunity by keeping away from quick-fix remedies and strong antibiotics, hope rises that all we have learnt to keep the virus at bay will serve to improve our lives in the future. The ban on public spitting, stringent personal hygiene exercised by every individual and proactive steps taken by the administration for sanitising and keeping our surroundings clean, should all stay as the new norm of life - a positive takeaway from the pandemic, a silver lining to the dark COVID cloud”.