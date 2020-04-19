Mission possible

VISHNUPRASA D K P By

Shinas Babu, nodal officer of the special Covid treatment centre at the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Manjeri, plays a crucial role in ensuring quality treatment for Covid patients in the district. A physician and diabetologist, Babu has been working with the GMCH for the past one year. He took over as the nodal officer of the special Covid care centre on January 24.

Dr Shinas Babu

A dedicated team of 53 doctors, 64 staff nurses, 30 nursing assistants, eight junior health inspectors and 32 cleaners have been working under the trio comprising Babu, K V Nandakumar, Superintendent, GMCH, Manjeri, and M P Sasi, principal, GMCH, Manjeri. So far, 12 people, who had been undergoing treatment at the special Covid care centre. have been cured of the disease. “We have handled 19 Covid patients here. Of these, three cases -- that of the 85-year-old Keezhattur native, the 51-year-old from Tirur and the woman from Areekode aged 60 -- were really complicated.

Our medical team was able to cure these three critical patients of Covid 19. The successful treatment of three complicated cases has increased our confidence and we are now confident of treating any type of Covid patients at the GMCH, Manjeri,” Babu says. Before joining the GMCH, Babu had worked with the Kozhikode MCH. Apart from the medical team at Manjeri, District Medical Officer K Sakeena plays a key role in coordinating the medical staff.