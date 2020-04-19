STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Private hospitals mull pay cuts, say they are on the verge of closure

But, suddenly when a crisis comes, it’s unfair to ask us to take a huge salary cut.

Published: 19th April 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By RAJESHAB RAHAM
Express News Service

KOCHI: The lockdown due to Covid-19 has hit the hospitals hard, so much so that many hospitals have asked its staff – the nurses, doctors, technicians and other staff – to take a big salary cut for the coming months. While many hospitals have enforced the salary cuts from March, others are likely to enforce wage cut from April. “We have been working from morning to late into the night.

But, suddenly when a crisis comes, it’s unfair to ask us to take a huge salary cut. Whatever the private sector hospitals are now, it’s due to the sweat and blood of the doctors and nurses,” said a doctor, who wished not to be identified. Dr MI Sahadulla, CMD of KIMS Healthcare and president of the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI), pointed out that the private sector hospitals are doing just 20-25 per cent of its business now, following the lockdown.

“The small and medium hospitals are on the verge of closure. No patients are coming to the hospital unless it is really an emergency. So, our priority is to save jobs,” he said, adding that in Thrissur and nearby areas, which reported the first Covid case back in February, the hospitals are running empty for the third month in a row now. “In Thiruvananthapuram, from the middle of March to April are going to be worse,” Sahadulla said. “Our view is that those in frontline -- nurses, doctors and technicians -- should not be touched while the administrators, CEO, CFO level should go for a salary cut,” he said.

Dr P K Mohammed Rasheed, founding president of Kerala Private Hospitals Association (KPHA), which has about 740 hospitals in the state under its umbrella, said the occupancy rate at private hospitals is even lower at 15-20 per cent. “The staff work less. There is no income and one-third of the staff doesn’t even come to hospitals. So, what we have done is to give the salary for the work done. The remaining salaries will be distributed once the situation gets back to normal,” he said.

According to him, there are three types of doctors: junior doctors, who are given salaries; then the doctors who work on a salary-cum-incentive basis and the third type who comes on a freelance basis and earns for the work they do. “The third type of doctors are no longer available, while the second category gets lower pay due to the lesser number of patients.

There has been a slight adjustment in the salaries for the junior doctors,” Dr Rasheed said. He also wanted the government to come to the aid of the private healthcare sector by loans at concessional rates to tide over the current liquidity crunch. An administrative officer at a private Church-run hospital said the maintenance cost has shot up for elective surgeries (surgeries scheduled in advance) as the doctors, nurses and other staff have to be provided with PPE kits. “So, we are literally bleeding and we have only asked the staff to take pay cuts. We have not sacked anyone. And, we hope to return the remaining amount of the salaries by September, when the situation returns to normal, hopefully,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown Covid-19
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp