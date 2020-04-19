Yakub’s family discharged; two positive cases remain

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the family members of Yakub Hussain Sait, who died of Covid-19 last month, being discharged from Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, only two Covid-19 positive patients remain in Ernakulam district. Fifty-three-year-old Sareena Yakub, wife of Yakub, and children Saphia Yakub, 32, and Hussain Yakub, 17, natives of Mattancherry, were discharged on Saturday.

The wife and daughter of Yakub Hussain Sait had tested negative for the virus on Friday. His son also tested negative for the virus. Yakub’s wife was admitted to MCH, Kalamassery, on March 24 and daughter on April 1.Along with Yakub’s wife, the taxi driver who ferried him from the airport to his home on March 16 had tested positive for Covid-19. A week later, his son and daughter were admitted to the MCH Kalamassery, after they developed Covid-19 symptoms.

However, health authorities said that the quarantine period of 43 residents of the building in which the Corona suspects were living will come to an end by the last week of this month.As per the officials, the health condition of those undergoing treatment at MCH Kalamassery is stable.