CIFT undertakes slew of activities to assist government in COVID-19 fight

including both mechanised and traditional fishermen; fish processors, exporters, development agencies, etc.

Published: 20th April 2020 05:50 AM

ICAR-CIFT

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR CIFT) is undertaking various harvest and post-harvest activities, including developing a seaweed-based hand sanitiser as a preventive hygienic measure to stem virus transmission, to help the government during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

As per the plan, CIFT is also conducting  impact assessment studies of Covid and lockdown on harvest and post-harvest sector in the country in consultation with all stakeholders, including both mechanised and traditional fishermen; fish processors, exporters, development agencies, etc.

A detailed report was submitted to the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR). To make  further detailed analysis of the lockdown’s fallout, a questionnaire has been prepared and rapid survey is being conducted among the respondents from fishing and processing sectors.

The information will be analysed for arriving at a quick estimate of the losses suffered by the sector. Impact assessment study of Covid-19 and lockdown on harvest and post-harvest sectors specific to states is also being conducted.

Ravishankar C N, director, ICAR-CIFT, said efforts are on to distribute 14 FRP (Fibre Reinforced Plastic) boats to inland fishermen under SCSP (Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan) soon after the lockdown.  In the wake of complaints of large-scale fish adulteration using formalin and ammonia, CIFT is planning to start production of test kits for distribution to food safety inspectors/exporters/state governments etc since Mumbai-based HiMedia laboratories, which was involved in the production of the kits, is now closed. CIFT will also start testing of fish/shellfish samples from seafood exporters as they are facing lack of analytical facilities in the private sector. This is hampering  exports. “So all our laboratories in Mumbai, Veraval, Visākhapatnam and Kochi will start functioning with only a few staff after taking all necessary precautions,” he said.

