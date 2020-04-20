Crimes drop in Kochi as COVID fear, police patrol keep troublemakers indoors

AJAY KANTH And M ARUN By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Aluva DySP G Venu is busy these days coordinating police personnel for patrolling duty to enforce strict lockdown measures. To his surprise, except for a few lockdown violation cases, there has been no other major crimes reported in Aluva in the last 20-odd days. “The number of incidents of crimes has fallen. Criminals and listed goons are on sabbatical because of the lockdown and heavy presence of police personnel round the clock in public spaces,” he said.

This is not the case of Aluva circle alone. The entire state has recorded less number of crimes since March 24 and criminologists are of the opinion that goons and quotation gangs too have preferred to stay indoors fearing Covid-19 and also because of the strong police force deployed on the roads. Circle Inspector S Vijayashankar, who is the station house officer of Kochi city’s main Central Police Station, also has the same opinion. “There has been a drastic fall in the number of criminal cases with criminals and trouble makers preferring to stay away from criminal activities during lockdown.

They know that they will be immediately caught if they step out of their dens and resort to any illegal activities. Police surveillance is at an all-time high and none will get away from police check,” he added. As per a recent report of State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), there was a decline in crime rate during the lockdown period in March 2020 compared to the corresponding period last year. Between March 25 and March 31,

only two robbery cases were reported in the state while it was 12 cases during the same period in 2019. However, there has been no much difference in the number of murder cases. While six murders were reported during the period in 2019, it only fell to four in 2020.

Indian Criminology and Forensic Science Association president and criminologist Febin Baby said the life during lockdown has changed the crime pattern. “Crime opportunities are related to lifestyle, routine activities of people and movements of goods and services. Lockdown has resulted in people staying more at homes and there has been a drastic change in behavioural pattern in people. For criminals, who mainly do break-ins and robberies, the risk element of being caught is very high.

Shutdown of public transport systems and heavy deployment of police personnel on roads have also deterred conventional criminals from committing offences. All criminal activities that require a physical presence or contact have subsided during the lockdown,” he said. A Perumbavoor-based criminal, who is out on bail in connection with an assault case, said the lockdown has brought all activities to a grinding halt. “No business deals or financial transactions are taking place. No one requires our service now because of this. Above all, it’s not easy to commit a crime when there are no other activities taking place,” he said.