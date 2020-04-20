Fake website, Facebook page target tipplers; Kerala cops on alert

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With liquor outlets and bars remaining closed during the lockdown, fraudsters are trying to lure tipplers through fake online platforms. After noticing the presence of a fake website of Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), the Excise department has alerted police officers, who have launched an investigation. “We have received two complaints regarding online liquor sale fraud and we have handed them over to the police,” said Sam Christy Daniel, Excise additional commissioner. The fake website has the official logo and address of Bevco.

It has displayed a variety of brands of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and even the prices are same as in Bevco outlets. Besides the website, a fake Facebook page in the name of Consumerfed, promising home delivery of liquor, has also been identified. Kadavanthra police on Sunday registered a case and launched a probe to identify those behind the FB page ‘Consumerfed Foreign Liquor Shop Kochi’, based on the complaint filed by Consumerfed managing director Mohammed Rafique.

“Consumerfed has no connection with the campaign. The agency has not launched steps to commence online sales of liquor. It is a clear case of online fraud and those behind it aim to deceive public and make money,” said the complaint. On the fake FB page, customers are told to share their address or make calls to a number provided and make digital payment to a particular number. “The mobile number given in the fake advertisement is not Consumerfed’s official number or does not have any connection with the agency,” said the complaint. A case has been registered under IPC Section 471.

Misleading FB ad

The advertisement which appeared on the fake Facebook page read: “Consumerfed Foreign Liquor Shop Kochi has launched online delivery. Home delivery available for all brand. Online payment accepted. 24 hours open. Contact number: 7****2934.”