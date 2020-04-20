STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Fake website, Facebook page target tipplers; Kerala cops on alert

With liquor outlets and bars remaining closed during the lockdown, fraudsters are trying to lure tipplers through fake online platforms. 

Published: 20th April 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

fake, fraudster

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With liquor outlets and bars remaining closed during the lockdown, fraudsters are trying to lure tipplers through fake online platforms. After noticing the presence of a fake website of Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), the Excise department has alerted police officers, who have launched an investigation. “We have received two complaints regarding online liquor sale fraud and we have handed them over to the police,” said Sam Christy Daniel, Excise additional commissioner. The fake website has the official logo and address of Bevco.

It has displayed a variety of brands of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and even the prices are same as in Bevco outlets. Besides the website, a fake Facebook page in the name of Consumerfed, promising home delivery of liquor, has also been identified. Kadavanthra police on Sunday registered a case and launched a probe to identify those behind the FB page ‘Consumerfed Foreign Liquor Shop Kochi’, based on the complaint filed by Consumerfed managing director Mohammed Rafique.

“Consumerfed has no connection with the campaign. The agency has not launched steps to commence online sales of liquor. It is a clear case of online fraud and those behind it aim to deceive public and make money,” said the complaint. On the fake FB page, customers are told to share their address or make calls to a number provided and make digital payment to a particular number. “The mobile number given in the fake advertisement is not Consumerfed’s official number or does not have any connection with the agency,” said the complaint. A case has been registered under IPC Section 471.

Misleading FB ad

The advertisement which appeared on the fake Facebook page read: “Consumerfed Foreign Liquor Shop Kochi has launched online delivery. Home delivery available for all brand. Online payment accepted. 24 hours open. Contact number: 7****2934.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fake wesite fake liquor website coronavirus lockdown kerala cops
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp