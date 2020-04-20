Maharaja’s College bags top rank among government colleges in country

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Prominent colleges in Ernakulam were pleasantly surprised to receive congratulatory messages on securing high rankings among higher education institutions in India. Though apprehensive of the genuineness of the rankings, as no one notified them of such a survey, the rated institutions are delighted. The happiest of them all is Maharaja’s College which ranks first among the nation’s government autonomous colleges.

“The ranking has come as a morale booster for us at a time when we are looking forward to the release of the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF),” Maharaja’s College principal K Jayakumar told TNIE. “We expect a good NIRF rank too.” The rankings published by EducationWorld India based on a study conducted by the Centre for Forecasting and Research (C fore) has placed Maharaja’s College at the top with 539 points. “The hard work of our faculty and staff along with various projects and initiatives implemented on the campus has helped us bag such a high score,” said Jayakumar.

‘Maharaja’s has made giant strides’

The Maharaja’s principal said the college has made giant strides in academic and infrastructural development, besides augmenting research and job placements. “We scored 167 out of 200 for competence of faculty,” he said. “Faculty development has been our priority activity.” Currently accredited with grade A, the college has been preparing for the NAAC peer team visit. The principal said Maharaja’s is becoming an example for other government colleges across the country.

“Can you imagine a government college publishing results within one month of the conduct of examinations? Well, we have done it,” he said. Another crowning glory of the college is the Rs 10 crore digital library project. If the Covid-19 pandemic hadn’t swept the country, they could have completed the project by April 30, Jayakumar said.Work on the academic and hostel complexes is progressing too.

Maharaja’s is also striding towards becoming a carbon-neutral campus, with the examination control room automated. Solar panels with a capacity to generate 70 KW of power have been installed near the hostel. Another set that can generate 20 KW has been installed on the terrace of the Britto Building, the principal said.

State’s autonomous colleges bag high ranks

In the case of autonomous colleges, institutions from Ernakulam district have secured the top three ranks in the state. Rajagiri College of Social Sciences ranks seventh in the country with 584 points. They showcased high scores in all six parameters, namely competence of faculty, faculty welfare and development, curriculum and pedagogy, placements, infrastructure and facilities and leadership/governance quality.

“This is a recognition for the hard work and dedication of the faculty and staff,” said Joseph I Injodey, executive director, Rajagiri. Fr Prashant Palakkappillil, the principal of Sacred Heart College, Thevara, too praised his faculty for the 13th rank the college bagged. Meanwhile, expressing happiness over the 16th rank that St Teresa’s College got, Sr Vineetha, the college director, cast apprehensions over the genuineness of the survey. “We were not contacted by anyone for clarifications or inputs. So we have no idea where they got the data to draw up such a ranking. But, of course, this has come as a good boost for us even as we await the NIRF ranking,” she said.